ORLANDO, Fla. (WHNT) — Cheerleaders from Athens High School and James Clemens High School are bringing home some hardware (and the coveted white jackets)!

High school cheerleaders from across the country have to earn their way to the National High School Cheerleading Competition (NHSCC) and World School Cheerleading Championship which is held annually at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World.

Multiple teams from North Alabama competed over the weekend, and two teams came out on top!

Athens High School has competed at the NHSCC six times, but this is the first time to bring home a title! ‘Team Black’ placed 1st in Super Varsity in the NHSCC and 1st in the WSCC, meaning they can add National and World Champion to their resume.

Athens High School ‘Team Black’ Cheerleaders (Photo: Athens City Schools)

AHS ‘Team Gold’ placed 3rd in Small Junior Varsity (JV) Game Day and 9th in Small Junior Varsity.

Athens High School ‘Team Gold’ Cheerleaders (Photo: Athens City Schools)

Athens Middle School’s team is also bringing home some medals. The team placed 2nd in the Juinor High division, 3rd in the Large Junior High division and 9th in the Junior High Game Day division.

Athens Middle School Cheerleaders (Photo: Athens City Schools)

Lisa Moore, Athletic Director of Athens High School and Middle School said, “I have seen firsthand the work these young ladies and coaches put in. The white jackets, trophies, and medals were well deserved. We are so proud of them!”

James Clemens High School (JCHS) went back-to-back, winning their second National Championship!

JCHS took home the Gold in the Varsity Game Day, Small Varsity Division I and the WSCC Small Varsity divisions. Along with back-to-back titles, they are also adding World Champion to their resume!

James Clemens High School Cheerleaders (Photo: James Clemens Cheer)

A huge shoutout to these talented athletes and also to the several other North Alabama schools that placed at the NHSCC, here’s a list:

Sparkman High School 2nd Place in Small Varsity Coed, 2nd place in WSCC JV Coed, 7th in Small Varsity Coed, 8th Place in Large JV Game Day

Bob Jones High School 12th Place in Small Varsity Division I

Grissom High School 9th Place in Super Varsity Division I Non-Tumbling Game Day

Florence High School 10th Place in Small Varsity Divison II Game Day



Congratulations to all student-athletes that participated!