Grandma Lyn’s Spinach Pie recipe

Ashtyn’s Grandma Lyn from Perth, Western Australia shares some insight into some of her grandchildren’s favorite recipes.

She talks about spinach pie – a Grandma Lyn favorite.

Here’s the recipe if you’re interested:

“This all depends on the size of your dish. I usually use my lasagna dish, 7 or 8 spinach or silver beet leaves; washed and dried well. Chop a small onion finely, us 3 cups of cheddar cheese, 3 cups of grated feta cheese. For the pastry, you can use short cut, puff or filo, and you’ll need 4 or 5 eggs,” Lyn said.

“Method: You don’t need pastry on the bottom of the dish but I always do. Make sure to layer spinach first then sprinkle onion, feta, cheddar and repeat until you’ve used up the cheddar. Beat eggs together and pour gently over the mixture. Poke a few holes in the mixture so that the eggs seep through. Cover with pastry. Poke a few air holes in the pastry. Brush the top with a bit of egg or milk to glaze. Bake in moderate oven for about 45 mins to an hour. I Hope this will turn out for you — love Gma “