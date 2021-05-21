A holiday destination on a unique Australian island, Grandma Lyn talks about Rottnest Island

This week News 19 checks in with Ashtyn’s Grandma Lyn about a holiday destination on the west coast of Australia. She gives insights about Rottnest Island, talks about the beautiful beaches, transportation around the island, and a world event that’s taking place there.

Rottnest Island is a local hub and a tourist destination on the continental shelf opposite Perth, Australia with natural habitats, salt lakes, and coral reefs.

