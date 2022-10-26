KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) – At Arx Mortis Haunted Attraction, you never know when or where a spooky character will pop out from a corner and give you the scare of a lifetime.

But before those creepy characters get into position, a lot of work goes into costume preparations. Some of the Arx Mortis crew members took News 19 behind the scenes for a closer look at how they bring these Halloween characters to life.

Most staff members use their own creativity to form fictional characters that seem to live on in our nightmares.

Some costumes are hand-made and custom designed. Staff members are encouraged to add props to their look to get an extra scare from haunted house visitors.

Actors like Avery Guinn welded his own “air rifle” to complete his look.

Head Makeup Artist Courtney Matson demonstrated how special airbrush tools are used to create the base of many face/body-painted costumes. Alcohol-based paint allows for user-friendly application and easy removal.

If you think you have what it takes to make it past these spooky characters and through the haunted attraction, click here for more details.