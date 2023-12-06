HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The holiday events are endless in North Alabama, with each one offering something different for families to celebrate Christmas.

Arts Huntsville is bringing back its Christkindlmarket for the second year at the Orion Amphitheater.

Organizers say it’s a free community event that combines German and European traditions with local flair.

Christkindlmarket will be set up at The Orion Amphitheater Dec. 8-10. People can shop for any gifts they need for the season.

The event will feature more than 60 artists who have created handcrafted ornaments, decorations, jewelry, and apparel. The mediums used include painting, drawing, mixed media, clay, glass, jewelry, fiber, photography, sculpture, and wood.

There will also be German-themed holiday foods and drinks from The Orion’s specialty bars and the Church Street Test Kitchen.

Christkindlmarket Huntsville will kick off Friday night with Huntsville’s Little German Band.

Live holiday music will be performed by local favorites throughout the weekend. That includes Winslow Davis, Alex D. Banks II, Karmessa and Micah. For a full schedule of live performances, click here.

It is free to get into the event, there is free onsite parking.

Christkindlmarket Huntsville will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

For more information on Arts Huntsville, click here.