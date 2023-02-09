HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A panoply is coming to the Von Braun Center — literally. Visitors to the VBC can now find a new exhibit featuring the work of Panoplys gone by.

The exhibit, “Panoply: Posters and More,” will feature the work of current and former local artists that designed the poster for the annual art festival each year.

“Selecting a local artist for the festival’s posters and t-shirts each year is a decades-long tradition,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “After celebrating our 40th festival in 2022, it felt appropriate for 2023 to collectively display the work of some of these artists. We hope the public will enjoy experiencing this Panoply tradition as a singular gallery experience.”

Artists’ original work will be featured next to framed prints of each artist’s respective Panoply poster. The collection spans just over 30 years with the earliest piece being the 1992 poster by Maggie Little. Over a dozen other poster artists will be featured, and the 2023 poster will be added to the exhibit in March after it’s unveiled.

“The exhibit has been curated with a combination of work on loan from the artists as well as from Arts Huntsville’s private collection,” explained exhibit curator and Public Art Program Manager Jennifer Johnson. “Visitors to this exhibit will be treated to diverse original work by the artists, and in a few cases will enjoy Panoply poster originals.”

“Panoply: Posters and More” will be on display at the Arts Huntsville Gallery located between the VBC Playhouse and the Concert Hall. The exhibit will go through April 30th and feature various mediums, like paintings, textiles and mixed media. Panoply Arts Festival will take place April 28-30 at Big Spring Park.