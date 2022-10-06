HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local artists are being called upon to help design a “brilliant” new installation in Apollo Park outside the Orion Amphitheater, with $15,000 to boot.

Arts Huntsville has partnered with the Orion Amphitheater and local fabricator JL Troupe Company, releasing a “Request for Qualifications” for creative folks in the Huntsville area to design an artistic lighting installation that will be suspended in the trees at the park.

Officials say the installation will light up the trees above “Earth Bather” and “Peekaboo,” which were donated to the City by the Huntsville Venue Group and installed this past summer.

Up to five semifinalists will be able to participate in an artistic development workshop in November with the JL Troupe Company, who will work with the artists to come up with design proposals using their fabrication technologies, including a water jet, industrial laser cutter, welding and much more.

The winning artist will receive a $15,000 award to help bring their design to life, funded through the Huntsville Public Art Program.

Arts Huntsville says the finished piece will be installed by the Huntsville Venue Group in the Spring of 2023, welcoming park visitors and concertgoers with an “illuminating experience.”

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and live within the Arts Huntsville service area. You can read the full Request For Qualifications and start the application process here. The deadline to apply is October 30.

For questions, you can reach out to Arts Huntsville Public Art Program Manager Jennifer Johnson by email here.