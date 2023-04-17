HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Arts Huntsville says it’s looking for volunteers for the 2023 Panoply Arts Festival.

The festival will hit downtown Huntsville on April 28, 29 and 30. Arts Huntsville says it takes over 1,000 to bring the event to Big Springs Park each year.

The organization said volunteers work in shifts that vary in length and are available in every area of the park from the art and STEAM interactives, to greeters, to helping out face painting. the minimum age to volunteer is 14 years old with an adult present or 16 with parental permission.

Arts Huntsville said volunteers will gain free admission to enjoy the festival both before and after their shift. Volunteer check-in is presented by Torch Technologies.

Individuals can sign up to volunteer here. Groups interested in Volunteering together can email Arts Equity, Marketing, and PR Manager Patrice Johnson at Patrice@artshuntsville.org to coordinate the group volunteering.