HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Museum of Art is hosting its own “Museum Academy,” offering classes for every age and all media types.

Classes for 4 years old through eighth grade will vary from mixed media, drawing and painting, along with parent/child classes, art for homeschooled students and a fall break half-day Art Camp from October 3 – 7 for ages 5 through 13.

The Art ABC’s, Fun with Fiber Art/Van Gogh, Art for Homeschooled Students, “The Artist’s Studio,” Elements of Art and a Mixed Media Extravaganza.

Adults will be able to participate in classes working with ceramics, drawing, acrylic, oil and Watercolor Painting and Watercolor Sketching, Fall Foliage in acrylic or oil, Capturing Details and Realism with Watercolor, Expressive Portrait Drawing in Charcoal & Conté, Brush Calligraphy and Stained Glass.

Master Artist Workshops will be held on the following dates:

November 2 – Telling Stores: Compositional Drawing with Donato Giancola

November 4 & 5 – Painting with Light, Color and Joy with Sara Beth Fair

March 30 through April 1, 2023 – Airbrush Painting Techniques with Alan Pastrana

Anyone interested can register on the Museum’s website here, or call 256-535-6372.

All of the classes and events will be held in the Museum Academy classrooms inside the Huntsville Museum of Art, located at 300 Church Street Southwest next to Big Spring Park.