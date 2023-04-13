ARDMORE, Tenn. (WHNT) – BookEnd Farms opened five years ago in Ardmore, Tenn., they are a family owned-and-operated farm that looks to give back.

This year, their annual tulip-picking fundraiser benefits the North Alabama Foster Closet, which provides necessities like clothes, hygiene products, toys and furniture for foster families around the Tennessee Valley.

The organization runs off of grants and generous donations from the community. They serve hundreds of families in the area with children ranging from infants to teenagers.

On Saturday, April 15, visitors who purchase tickets online for $5 will take part in that fundraiser, with a large portion of the proceeds going to the Foster Closet. Each tulip picked is $2. Guests will receive tulip education and then be sent out to pick their own bunch to be turned into a bouquet.

April 15 is the final day for tulip picking for the season as well.