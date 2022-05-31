ARDMORE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Dates have officially been set for Ardmore’s highly-anticipated truck and tractor pull at John Barnes Park.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of June 17 through the 18 at 26425 Hamlett Street in Ardmore (on the Tennessee side).

Six classes from the Mid-South Pulling Association and the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League will compete, including super-modified TWD trucks, Limited Light Super Stock Tractors, 4.1 Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Lite Super Stock Tractors, 2050lb Mini Modifieds, and new for this year Pro Stock Diesel 4wd Trucks.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. each day, with engines scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults, while kids under 10 get in free.

For more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page here.