ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — A dog is man’s best friend, but what happens when your best friend doesn’t have a roof?

The pups at Arab Animal Control Center are facing that very issue and without part of the roof, their barks echo a little louder into the Arab air.

Last week, severe storms and intense winds hit the Tennessee Valley causing copious amounts of damage. The Arab Animal Control Center was not immune to the weather.

According to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn, no dogs were injured in the collapse.

For now, the ruptured roof is still on the ground at the shelter, but Washburn says restoration is the goal right now.

“The majority of the building is not damaged so it’s structurally sound,” he said, “The front end of the building, we’ve moved everything out of there and we’re just underway getting ready for a new roof.”

News 19 is working to find out how much the repairs will cost, but we’re told they are making plans now for a new roof.

With one side of the kennel seeing damage, three dogs were sent to Birmingham and three other pups were picked up by Southern Skies Lab Rescue and Adoption.

“As soon as I could I gathered things, and we’re full to begin with,” said Lina Stewart founder of the rescue.

She also shared that fostering is incredibly important, especially after something like this happens.

“It’s so important to get involved and help especially right now in Alabama,” she explained, “We’ve got dogs everywhere needing help so our community needs to step up to help.”

A dog is man’s best friend sure, but sometimes a dog is the glue of a family.

“Why not make a difference in the life of a dog which is to make a difference to a family,” said Lina.