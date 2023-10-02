MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – While October has only just arrived, the team at the Salvation Army is thinking ahead. Applications for the 2023 Angel Tree are now open!

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program helps hundreds of thousands of families around the United States receive gifts during the Christmas season.

Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an angel, their wish list is shared with donors in the area who will purchase gifts.

The organization collects necessary information from its applicants, such as:

Photo ID

Proof of Residence (lease, utility bill or mail received from the school district or other government agency)

Birth Certificate for each child under 14

Official Custody of Guardianship Papers

Clothing and shoe size

The application will be live on the Angel Tree website beginning October 2. You can get to the website by clicking here. If you have further questions, please call the office at (256) 536-5576.