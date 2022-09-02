ALABAMA (WHNT) — The official start of fall may not be until September 22, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already dreaming of pumpkin spice and…everything nice!

A fall bucket list just isn’t complete without hitting up your local farms & orchards. News 19 has gathered as many as possible across all of North Alabama (and southern Middle Tennessee).

Check our list below and let us know if there’s one that we missed — because everyone deserves to be picked!

Cullman County:

Steele Orchard, Cullman

DeKalb County:

Jackson County:

Lawrence County:

LouAllen Farms, Moulton

Limestone County:

Lincoln County, Tenn.:

Lyon Family Farms, Taft

Madison County:

Marshall County:

Morgan County:

Reeves Peach Farm, Hartselle

If there’s a farm, orchard or “u-pick-it” that we glazed over, let us know here!