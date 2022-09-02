ALABAMA (WHNT) — The official start of fall may not be until September 22, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already dreaming of pumpkin spice and…everything nice!
A fall bucket list just isn’t complete without hitting up your local farms & orchards. News 19 has gathered as many as possible across all of North Alabama (and southern Middle Tennessee).
Check our list below and let us know if there’s one that we missed — because everyone deserves to be picked!
Cullman County:
- Steele Orchard, Cullman
DeKalb County:
- Hardman Blueberry Farm, Rainsville
- Straw House Blueberry Farm, Mentone
- Talley’s Fruit Farm, Crossville
Jackson County:
- Crow Mountain Orchards, Fackler
- Sand Mountain Vineyards, Henagar
Lawrence County:
- LouAllen Farms, Moulton
Limestone County:
- Isom’s Orchard, Athens
Lincoln County, Tenn.:
- Lyon Family Farms, Taft
Madison County:
- Scott’s Orchard, Hazel Green
- Boyd Family Farm, Ardmore
- Mullin’s Orchard, Meridianville
- Zook’s Orchard, New Market
- Brown’s Farms Strawberries, New Market
- Hubert Family Farms, New Market
- Tate Farms, New Market
- Duncan Farms, Gurley
Marshall County:
- Cornutt Farms, Boaz
- Maggie Valley Berry Patch, Grant
Morgan County:
- Reeves Peach Farm, Hartselle
If there’s a farm, orchard or “u-pick-it” that we glazed over, let us know here!