Annual toy and coat drive begins at Cash Express

NORTH ALABAMA — Needing to clean out some of your unused and gently worn items? Cash Express is accepting donations through December 15 for the community.

They will be accepting toys, coats, shoes (washable), clothing and non-perishable food items at multiple drop-off locations in the Tennessee Valley.

The business has hosted this toy and coat drive for the last 16 years. Donations are due by December 15 so they are able to clean and deliver everything for Christmas.

You can drop off your items Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any Cash Express location near you.

To find the location closest to you, they have a store locator on their website.