Alzheimer’s organization to host nationwide ‘Alz Walk’

(WHNT) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is set to hold a nationwide Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk, which kicks off October 30, and runs throughout November in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Individuals can walk from wherever they are for however long they would like, or organize their own teams and encourage others to “walk” with them to raise funds. Participants will be able to track their progress on their page as they walk, and invite others to support them.

“This virtual walk allows individuals across the country to come together for a common purpose – to join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said AFA president & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “The goal is to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and funds to further the fight against Alzheimer’s disease in their communities.”

Proceeds raised through the virtual walk will go to support AFA’s programs and services to help families impacted by Alzheimer’s, including free daily virtual activity programming, AFA’s Helpline, support groups, educational initiatives and more. Proceeds will also go towards research for a cure.

If you would like to get involved in the virtual walk, visit the AFA Walk website here or by calling 866-232-8484.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the only one in the top ten without a cure or reversible treatment. More than 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease as of October 2021, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that number could grow to 13.8 million by 2060.