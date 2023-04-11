LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Starting Monday, April 10, through Sunday, April 16, one North Alabama shelter is teaming up with a national organization to encourage more people to adopt.

The North Shore Animal League America’s Tour For Life® 2023 marks the 23rd year for what they say is the “world’s largest cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event.”

In the week-long celebration partnered with Rachael Ray’s Nutrish brand, organizers say adoption fees at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter will be $50 across the board. Anyone approved to adopt will also be eligible for several giveaways.

Here are just a few of the adoptable cats on the shelter’s website (bear in mind the date the article was published, and some of the pets seen here may no longer be available):

The shelter is located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Below you can check out some of the available dogs at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services (reminder, double check the shelter’s website to ensure the pet you’re looking at is still available for adoption before visiting the shelter in person):

Organizers say the Tour for Life collaborates with shelters and rescues in 66 cities and towns across 39 states, hosting weeklong events throughout March and April.

To date, over 28,000 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens have been adopted since the event began over 20 years ago.

For information on the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services or to see adoptable pets, you can visit their Facebook page here or call (256) 653-7561.