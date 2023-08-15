ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville Police Department (APD) will welcome a furry new addition to the K-9 unit.

In a recent Facebook post, APD’s K-9 Unit posted that they traveled to Oxford, Florida to select a partner for Sgt. Taylor.

APD said they tested 11 dogs before selecting a 10-month-old German Shepard from Hungary. After a couple of name possibilities, APD said Taylor chose ‘Maui’ for his new partner.

Taylor and Maui will begin a 16-week K9 training course with the Huntsville Police Department in November.