FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Award-winning musicians from across the country will make their way to Florence in a few weeks to celebrate the 2023 class of Alabama Music Hall of Fame (AMHOF) inductees.

The event will be held at the Marriot Shoals Conference Center, located inside the Marriot Shoals Hotel & Spa on March 23.

Earl “Peanutt” Montogomery, “Three on a String,” LeBlanc and Carr (Lenny LeBlanc and Pete Carr), Dr. Henry Panion III, Jeanne Pruett and Jim McBride will be inducted at the event.

Special guests include several Grammy award winners as well as American Idol winner Taylor Hicks. Performers include Randy Owen, William Lee Golden, Taylor Hicks, Lenny LeBlanc, Wade Hayes, Chris Tompkins, Ruben Studdard, Gary Nichols, Gary Baker, ‘Three on a String,’ Cadence Baker and Rhonda Vincent.

Organizers say this year’s event will look different than years past. They have decided to rearrange the ballroom for several rows of theatre seating to be provided, meaning more people are able to attend the show, which has sold out in recent years.

“People would call us and were disappointed when the show sold out,” AMHOF Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said in a statement. “The amazing music that was created in Alabama belongs to everybody, so we re-designed the layout to be more inclusive.”

Tickets for this year’s event range from $75 to $200. Groups may also purchase a table and those come with special VIP packages that include a “meet and greet” cocktail reception with the inductees and performers prior to the event.

For ticket information, call 256-381-4417.