FLORENCE, Ala. – The Alabama Kidney Foundation (AKF) is hosting its annual walk and celebration event on Sunday, May 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at River Heritage Park in Florence.

The event is the largest yearly fundraiser for the AKF in the area. They will have vendors, face-painting, and other family-friendly activities. There will also be doctors and other specialists performing research as well. The event is free, though donations are encouraged.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation is the only state-based nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance and support services for kidney patients in need. JoHelene Patrick, regional director of the foundation, told News 19 that many people don’t know how severely kidney disease and other kidney-related conditions affect Alabama.

“Alabama is actually ranked first in the nation for kidney patients receiving dialysis,” Patrick said. “We’re two times the national average for chronic kidney failure.”

All proceeds will go to supporting Alabama’s low-income kidney dialysis patients. For more information on this event or the Alabama Kidney Foundation, you can visit their website here.