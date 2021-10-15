Alabama Gourd Show returns in a new location

HARTSELLE, Ala. — The Alabama Gourd Show returns after its one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this year in Hartselle.

The annual event is a two-day celebration featuring handmade crafts from gourds. It has been held in Cullman in years past but this year, it moved to the Sparkman Civic Center on October 15-16.

There will be artists demonstrating their talents, as well as crafts to buy. Children are invited to decorate their own gourd to take home as a free souvenir.

If you would like to learn the craft of gourd art, there will be an experienced gourd artist hosting crafting classes where participants make their own handcrafted gourd. They will be offered both days but there is a fee. If you would like to register for a class, visit their website here.

The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all activities take place at the Sparkman Civic Center. Admission is free. For more information visit the Alabama Gourd Society’s website.