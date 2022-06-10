ALABAMA (WHNT) — The state of Alabama is celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week with a Free Fishing Day on Saturday.

National Fishing and Boating Week runs from June 4-12, which encourages families to get out and enjoy the nation’s public waters. New to fishing or boating? The website, takemefishing.org, has resources to show folks the tricks of the trade.

This year’s Free Fishing Day is on June 11 and the public is invited to fish in public waters, no fishing license is needed.

State Public Fishing Lakes still require a fish permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Some piers may also require fees and permits.

While Free Fishing Day falls during red snapper season in Alabama, and fishing license requirements are waived, those fishing for red snapper still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and a free saltwater angler registration.

If you have any questions about Free Fishing Day, visit the Outdoor Alabama website.

The state of Tennessee is also hosting its Free Fishing Day on June 11, you can find out more information about its rules and regulations here.