DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Farmers Cooperative staff is planting seeds this season, with the hopes of harvesting some big smiles on Christmas morning.

Employees gathered Thursday morning to package over 100 “Hope Chests” for the Volunteer Center of Morgan County.

The “chests” made of shoe boxes will help families in need provide their kids with Christmas gifts.

“We all understand that one day, something could happen and it could be us needing a little help,” Co-op Spokesperson Tiffany Lester said. “So when we’re able to, our company comes together and steps up to help those who are less fortunate.”

The ages of the children getting a box range from infants all the way up to 17-year-olds. Boxes will contain toys, coloring books, dolls and more, in addition to toiletry items.

Lester said that the staff is happy to help ease some of these families’ minds during the holidays.

“Our generous employees have stepped up so those parents who may be struggling don’t have to choose between paying bills or putting food on the table and giving their kids something to unwrap on Christmas morning,” she said.

During the “Hope Chest” packaging, AFC employees also created custom Christmas cards for those in the Hospice of the Valley.