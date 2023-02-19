HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Alabama A&M University (AAMU) has announced that students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be able to get into their final home basketball game for free on Monday.

The university announced Friday that it will offer free admission for students for its final two home games for free. The final game will be Monday night with a doubleheader against Florida A&M beginning at 5:30 p.m.

AAMU said students wearings a school shirt of with any form of school identification will be allowed into the game free of charge.

The university said it will also be celebrating Greek Night on Monday. The doubleheader will kick off with the women’s basketball game at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game will tip off at 8 p.m.