A summer garden won’t be complete without peppers

Spring is here and now is the time to plant your summer veggies. A summer garden wouldn’t be complete without peppers.

Whether you prefer hot or sweet peppers, they are easy to grow if you follow these simple steps. Sunshine and heat are important factors when trying to grow peppers. Regardless of planting peppers in the ground or pots, they need at least six hours of sun and night temperatures above fifty degrees. For good production, water your peppers during the day because peppers need moist organic soil that dries between watering.

Harvesting can happen at any time but leave longer for flavor. Picking your peppers more frequently will make room for more production, but your peppers may be less sweet or less hot; leaving the fruit to mature on the plant results in the best flavors.

Planting hot peppers with sweet peppers will not affect the outcome in flavor and should not be a concern for this year’s fruit. Although, if you’re accustomed to saving your pepper seeds for the next year’s crop, the peppers may taste a little different.

Have a gardening question? Fill out the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction

[contact-field label="Name" type="name" required="1"/][contact-field label="Email" type="email" required="1"/][contact-field label="What's your gardening question?" type="textarea" required="1"/][/co