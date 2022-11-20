HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.

The annual grocery and clothing giveaway arrived just in time for Thanksgiving. Families pulled out of the church’s parking lot with frozen turkeys and a trunk full of foods perfect for a holiday dinner.

“We’re so excited to have another opportunity to be a blessing in our community,” said First Seventh-day Adventist Senior Pastor William Lee.

High gas and grocery prices are a challenge for some in the community, and many families spend more at the grocery store when preparing for Thanksgiving. Lee said the community needs a little extra help during this time of year, and his congregation is ready to give.

“If you look around right now, for the most part, financially people are struggling,” Lee said. “There’s almost a food desert in this particular community as well. Right now we’ve recognized, even in our own congregation, a deficit going on.”

Lee said he saw many smiles from those driving through on Sunday.

“They’re excited,” Lee said. “People are thanking us. They are continuing to come by and spread the word, as well.”

Seventh-day Adventist hosts a food and grocery giveaway each month, but Lee said Sunday’s crowds were much larger than usual.

“It’s a hard season we are in right now, and people are so grateful that churches and other organizations are recognizing the necessity of being a blessing in the community,” Lee said.

Lee said Sunday’s giveaway is a part of a larger project his congregation has taken on: 5000 acts of kindness. Some acts are big, like giving away hundreds of free turkeys. Others are smaller, maybe paying it forward in a drive-thru.

Over the next 40 days, Lee said he has challenged his church to make a difference in the community during the season of giving.