HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As we continue to celebrate our 60th anniversary, we want to share more about our rich history with our viewers here in the Tennessee Valley.

These next eight days, the News 19 team will be sharing some fun facts on air and online. You can find them below!

WHNT Channel 19 signed on for the first time on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1963. It also marked the first time Huntsville could watch the CBS Evening News Walter Cronkite on a local station.

Walter Cronkite speaks during the Apollo 11 mission, broadcast by CBS-TV, July 1969. Photo made from television screen. (AP Photo)

Bob Jones was Channel 19’s first News Director, Anchor, Reporter, and Photographer.

Bob Jones and Ed Vaughn on Election Night (photo: WHNT)