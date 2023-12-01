HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — News 19 is celebrating our 60th Anniversary and over six decades it’s safe to say, we’ve covered every kind of story you can imagine, but nothing like the COVID pandemic.

Even now in News 19’s newsroom, there are pandemic reminders. There are plexiglass screens between some desks and a couple of the employees can still pull a mask out of their desk drawer. These are reminders of how we covered COVID-19 here at News 19.

“Now the state of Alabama is one of a handful of states that don’t currently have a confirmed case of COVID-19,” former Anchor Shevaun Bryan said in coverage early in the pandemic.

And the pandemic quickly became News 19’s daily major story.

The pandemic caused things like News 19 anchor Melissa Riopka working, like so many other people, from home

We did many more live, on-set interviews than normal to keep everyone informed as the pandemic proceeded.

It’s why News 19 brought you live updates both from Montgomery and closer to home.

We did stories on masking. We kept our cameras on the growing fever and flu clinic at Huntsville Hospital, and in many places, COVID testing.

We covered the move to virtual learning for our school children

We watched and waited as an unprecedented effort was made to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

Retired General Gus Perna, the head of logistics for Operation Warp Speed put it in perspective during a conversation with News 19’s Steve Johnson.

“Speed everything, as you said, it did not exist,” he said “What was essential right, three things: one, a clearly defined purpose right? Safe and effective vaccine and therapeutics. Two, we had absolute priority and resources from both White Houses, I will tell ya. And third, it was the unity of effort that was created because of Operation Warp Speed between industry, academia and the federal government.”

That effort led to vaccines and vaccination.

All as News 19 covered the work of hard-pressed doctors, nurses and technicians to save lives.

Once again, it was “the” news story for many months and News 19 was right in the middle of it.

We don’t want to forget that more than 20-thousand people in our viewing area have died because of COVID. The virus, though far less deadly is still with us, and News 19 still covers it as warranted