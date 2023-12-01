HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – We all have our family recipes: Grandma’s biscuits, mom’s spaghetti sauce and your uncle’s rib rub. However, the News 19 viewers also have their own recipes to share!

For years, News 19 collected recipes from employees and viewers, eventually turning them into cookbooks. We got our hands on a copy of the 2001 recipe book, called “Home for the Holidays.”

A small team of News 19 employees got together to choose three recipes from each section: Recipes from Our Family to Yours, Entertaining, Breads, Vegetables & Sides, Soups & Salads, Main Dishes, Pies & Desserts, Cakes, Cookies & Candies and Odds & Ends.

Recipes from Our Family to Yours

Entertaining

Breads

Vegetables & Sides

Soups & Salads

Main Dishes

Pies & Desserts

Cakes, Cookies & Candies

Odds & Ends