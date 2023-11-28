HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On November 28, 1963, WHNT went on air for the first time.

Aelwyn Thomas was the first employee owner Charles Grisham hired. She sat down with News 19 10 years ago to talk about the station’s beginnings and some of the faces who helped it take off.

“It was maybe the best time to start a television station,” Thomas said. “The big, big breakthrough came when we hired H.D. Bagley.”

H.D. Bagley was Huntsville’s first meteorologist and was on air for 16 years.

“Some months later, we hired Grady from a radio station,” Thomas added.

Grady Reeves did sports, but he is best remembered for his program – Mornin’ Folks.

Before 1963, if you wanted to watch CBS programming in the Tennessee Valley, you had to point your tv antennae toward Nashville or Birmingham. That changed when Grisham got the FCC to move the frequency for channel 19 from Fort Payne to Huntsville, and no one was more excited about that than Dr. Werner von Braun.

“…It was very important to Dr. Von Braun especially to have a good CBS station because Walter Cronkite was there,” Thomas said.

In 1987, WHNT moved from it’s original building on Monte Sano to the corner of Church and Holmes in downtown Huntsville.

But that’s not the only change we’ve seen in 60 years.

We continue to move into the future as technology improves. While we began with 5 hours of local news a week – today, we deliver 57 and half hours over the air and online.

A lot of familiar faces have come and gone through those six decades, but one thing has remained the same… Our commitment to you to be North Alabama’s News Leader.