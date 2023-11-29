HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On our 20th anniversary, reporter Dick Curtis talked with two of the people who got us on the air. Come with us as we take a trip down memory lane to revisit Channel 19 in 1983.

Two decades ago, Huntsville was coming of age. Growing up quickly, there was an influx of people. A housing boom was underway, and we were finally getting our own television station.

In the early days of TV, residents around here had to put up big antennae to pull in the Birmingham and Nashville stations.

“There have been a lot of changes in the last 20 years. Today, clear, crisp, color cameras are the rule. But 20 years ago, it was a black-and-white world here at Channel 19,” Curtis said in his video.

A couple of people remember well those black and white days. Grady Reeves, who was Channel 19’s first sportscaster in 1963, and H.D. Bagley, who was the station’s first meteorologist.

By 1983 H.D. had retired from the limelight, but he still remembered it well.

That day 20 years ago when the first newscast was aired.

“Of course, we’d been practicing three weeks prior to that, so we did exactly the same thing except (super out) we hoped we were going out on the air. We weren’t sure of it,” Bagley said.

“Were you nervous?”

“Nervous?” Bagley grinned. “I supposed had I been nervous the whole time, but possibly more nervous when they told us we were going on the air, and saw the little red light come on and assumed there was someone out there watching us besides the cameraman.”

Grady Reeves, the host of Channel 19’s morning show “Mornin’, Folks” remembered that day well.

“There were 13 of us, Dick. That’s what made it so amazing, I guess. That we were such a close-knit organization that 13 of us operated the TV station.”

At the time of this interview, Curtis states that it “takes nearly 80 employees to keep things going” at the station. However, in 2023 there are over 100 of us to keep the ship afloat.

“More people to work and more people to mark special occasions,” he quips.

WHNT would like to offer a special thanks to Dick Curtis for helping us find his story from 40 years ago.