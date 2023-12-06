HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you are 25 years old, six decades is hard to fathom. If you are 60 years old, six decades feels like a heartbeat.

We are celebrating WHNT’s 60th Anniversary and the sports landscape has presented Huntsville and North Alabama ticket buyers with some great moments.

From UAH and the Huntsville Havoc winning hockey championships, to a new stadium for primarily minor league baseball in Madison, sports fans here in the 256 have experienced some fun and dramatic moments.

Mark McGwire and Michael Jordan played baseball here, but the last ten years have increased the Huntsville sports profile exponentially. There is now professional soccer in town to go with baseball and hockey.

UAH and Alabama A&M continue to have energized fan bases.

Mark McCarter is an assistant athletics director at UAH. But his resume is full of sports writing and coverage.

McCarter is a member of the Alabama Sports Writers Hall of Fame. He explains perfectly when asked how to describe the Huntsville sports scene.

“Imaginative. There has been a lot of creativity in the sports world.”

You can find the full interview with McCarter in the video above.