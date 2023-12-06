HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When the VBC was built, it was a game-changer for Huntsville and North Alabama. Several big acts came to town to perform.

Greg Screws gives us a look at where we are now when it comes to music venues.

Looking back on what it was like to buy tickets at the Von Braun Center in 1975, it was an easy process. You could just write out a check to the venue and they would write you a receipt.

And for most of our 60 years at WHNT, the VBC – just two blocks away from us – was the go-to venue here in Huntsville.

However, now there are two big-time venues here in Huntsville with the newly built Orion Amphitheater.

With a capacity of 8000 comes muscle enough to bring more really big names to town. Huntsville is not a pass-through town between Nashville and Birmingham anymore.

Entertainment writer Matt Wake is a renowned music writer based in Huntsville. He’s written about music issues for everyone from Al.com to Guitar World to SPIN.

“We’re in our original lead singer phase. Not our replacement lead singer phase. It’s as good as it’s ever been. They come to us,” Wake states. “We don’t have to go them. Which means I can eat leftovers. I can sleep in my own bed. The rising cost of eating out and housing… It’s really cool.

And like the old saying goes – buy the concert tickets.

You can find Greg’s full interview with Matt Wake in the video above. Who is your favorite band or gig you’ve seen? Let us know at news@whnt.com.