HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the past week, we have been celebrating 60 years of WHNT. We first went on the air on November 28th, 1963.

We sincerely hope you’ve had as much fun as we have had looking back on the history of the station and some of the old stories we brought you years ago.

We’re going to take one last trip into the past with former reporter Dick Curtis as he gives us a brief tour of the station after we moved from Monte Sano to Downtown in 1987.

Let’s start from the beginning. If you recall, for many years, the corner of Church and Holmes, two blocks from the Huntsville Depot, was just a parking lot.

Well, that was to change. Our team’s goal was to put in thousands of hours of work and finish the building by the spring of 1987.

By the middle of March that year it was all done.

You can follow along with Dick’s tour of the ‘new 19’ in the video above.

If you’d like to see any of the stories we dug up from our archives throughout the week, check out our 60th Anniversary section.