HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For more than two decades, WHNT was located on top of Monte Sano. However, in 1987, we moved to a new state-of-the-art building and studio in Downtown Huntsville at the corner of Church Street and Holmes Avenue.

As part of our 60th anniversary, we’re going back in time with former reporter Dick Curtis as he takes us back to the mountain as Channel 19 got ready for its big move.

It was moving day at Channel 19. Time to pack up 24 years of accumulations and take them from the mountain to the valley.

To say the least, this was not to be a normal day at a local TV station.

Instead, we all became movers for a day.

It’s amazing how many things you can accumulate in 24 years – things in 1963 that become keepsakes in 1987.

Grady Reeves calls Jim Francis over to show him a photo.

“That was July 1963 and we’re putting that camera together. Do you remember that?” Grady and Jim laugh.

Moving day is a time to stop, reflect and remember.

“My baby crawled around this TV station in diapers and she’s 23 now,” Linda Crosby remembers. “Oh well. I’m going to miss this old place… even if it is falling apart.”

This time next week, all this moving will be but a memory. But for us today, it’s very real.

“[I] got a lot of memories in this old place, a lot of memories. We’re going to miss it up here on Monte Sano, but the new building is really nice. Oh! The moving van is getting ready to go so we’ll just say, this is Dick Curtis at large for the last time. See you at the new 19.”

We are continuing to make new memories and meet new faces in the now 36-year-old building. You can also find more stories from Dick Curtis in our 60th Anniversary section.