HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 41st Annual Panoply Arts Festival is taking place in downtown Huntsville at Big Spring Park, starting on Friday, April 28, and rounding out the weekend on Sunday, April 30.

The event celebrated for several decades will feature pieces from more than 100 artists and will feature over 30 musical performances, along with food and plenty of family fun.

Panoply Hours

Friday, April 28 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Art Market Place will showcase around 114 artists along with a student art tent which is one of the most popular features of the festival. This year exhibitors will include both longtime festival artists and 40 first-time Panoply artists.

Musicians from a wide variety of genres including jazz, rock, R&B, indie rock, blues, pop and more are scheduled to perform at the event. Panoply will have two stages this year, the Indie Stage and Showcase Stage. Make sure to bring blankets and lawn chairs with you to the event if you’re planning to enjoy one of these amazing musical guests!

Kids have the opportunity to learn and have fun at the same time, with “STEAM Street” as well as the CREATIVITY CORNER AND COMMUNITY. These areas will allow kids to participate in fun projects and learn about many different STEAM-based topics.

Panoply also has a Military Appreciation Night. That will be taking place Friday. Active duty service members, those in the reserves and their families can get in for free. All that’s needed is a military ID.

A firework show will take place Friday and Saturday night near the time the event comes to a close.

To learn more about Panoply visit the Arts Huntsville website.