HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.

The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce says the family-friendly event, hosted by the Decatur Morgan Hospital, will have something for all ages to enjoy.

Free to attend, organizers say the all-day event will get started at 8 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. It’s a tribute to the railroad industry and its contribution to the Hartselle and North Alabama region.

Activities will include an art show, tractor and engine show, craft vendors, truck and motorcycle show along with several musical performances throughout the day, featuring Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers, the Ray Sparks Band and Brick Avenue.

New this year will be a children’s area stage with performances by the William Bradford Huie Library, Kim’s Star Twirlers, the College Street Players and BalloonMasterz.

Several food vendors will be set up, along with plenty of fun and games for the kids, organizers say.

For more information on the 41st Annual Depot Days Festival, you can check out their website here, or on Facebook. You can also contact the Chamber at 256-773-4370.