HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The annual Community Awareness for Youth (C.A.F.Y.) is set to take place on Saturday, July 15 at Calhoun’s Huntsville Campus at 102 Wynn Drive.

Multiple groups are set to gather from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and give out no-cost groceries and school supplies, as well as provide family resources, music and entertainment, inflatables and more.

The event is first-come, first-served and will be set up as a drive-thru. Supplies will be given out until 11 a.m. or until they run out.

C.A.F.Y. giveaway of 1,000 backpacks will start at noon. The event will end around 2 p.m.

The City of Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Refuge Church, OneGenAway, Huntsville City Schools and Calhoun Community College are all participating in the event.

