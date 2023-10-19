HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Country Club will host the 3rd annual Partners for Athletes and Leaders in Schools (PALS) Golf Scramble, a fundraising event benefiting Huntsville city middle and high school programs.

Since the nonprofit’s inception in 2011, PALS has contributed more than $130,000 to sports teams and bands within the Huntsville City Schools system, with hopes to do more in the future.

The yearly golf tournament is their primary fundraiser to support their mission.

For more information on the golf scramble and to learn more about PALS, visit their website here.