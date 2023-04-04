The Bloomin Festival is held at St. Bernard Prep School in Cullman. It’s a beautiful event. (WHNT Photo)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – The 39th annual Bloomin’ Festival will return to Cullman April 22-23.

Bloomin’ is held on the campus of St. Bernard Prep School and is the largest fundraiser annually for the operation and maintenance of the school. Attendees will be able to visit the iconic Ave-Marie Grotto.

Each year the arts and crafts festival brings in over 150 artisans from all over the state and country to Cullman. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend.

This year a sweepstake ticket can be purchased to enter yourself into prize sweepstakes that could win you a new car. In previous years other prizes have included a Roku streaming stick, electric Oral-B toothbrush, weather radio and much more.

Admission to the event is a $10 donation to the school.