EVA, Ala. (WHNT) — A week-long community festival in Morgan County that’s more than three decades strong now will kick off on September 17.

Eva Frontier Days was founded in 1989, and organizers are excited for this year’s event, as well as the days leading up to the “big day.”

Festivities will start on Saturday, September 17 with a beauty pageant at 10 a.m. at Charlie’s Vineyard, located at 1684 Frost Farm. The two-man ranch sorting is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Frost Farms, located at 1732 Frost Road.

A hayride will be held at Eva School at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Cost will be $1 per person to ride.

On Thursday, September 22, a community singing event will start at 7 p.m. at Eva Baptist Church. On Friday, Sept. 23, music on the square will sound off at 6 p.m. at the 4-Way stop in downtown Eva, featuring local artists.

Saturday, September 24 will be a day filled to the brim with activities for everyone, starting with an art show at the Eva Church of Christ Annex Building, a craft show, a tractor & car show. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will travel through downtown.

There will be several contests throughout the day, including a hay stacking contest, pig-calling contest, cross-cut sawing contest, frog-jumping contest and more. A pig chase and barrel bash will also be part of the day’s events.

Plenty of games will be available for the kids, along with a petting zoo.

Food vendors and lots of life music will be scattered throughout the day.

For more information or to stay up-to-date with the latest event info, you can follow their Facebook page here, or visit their main website here. You can also call 256-796-7023.