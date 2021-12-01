305 8th Street residents give back on Giving Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Residents of the 305 8th Street community hosted a Giving Tuesday holiday event this week.

The facility is home to adults with disabilities.

Residents put together the event where people got to visit with Santa Claus and the Mrs., play at a petting zoo, drink hot chocolate, and had crafts and goodies available for purchase.

The assistant director of the organization says this is a great way to show what the residents are capable of doing.

“Our residents are super ambitious and loving and they love Christmas and they love people. So coming out and sharing Christmas cheer with them is really exciting for me.” said 305 8th Street Assistant Director Cydney Amos.

The event was free for the public, all the residency asked was for a roll of paper towels to help kick off the holiday season.