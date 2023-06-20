Pickleball and paddles laying on a court in front of a net on a sunny day.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison Parks and Recreation is hosting its second annual ‘Battle of the Paddle’ tournament on July 3.

The pickleball tournament will take place on the outdoor courts of Dublin Park and feature several divisions for men, women and co-ed teams with prizes awarded to first and second-place teams in each division.

Played in a round-robin style, each partner group will be guaranteed to play three games.

Registration for the tournament is $30 a person and includes a t-shirt. You and your partner must be registered to participate,

If you don’t have a partner, don’t worry you can still register and Madison Parks and Rec will assign you someone to play with!

For more information on the tournament or to register to take part in the second annual ‘Battle of the Paddle,’ click here.