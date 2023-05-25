close up tattoo machine. Man creating picture on hand with it in salon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Following a successful first year, the Huntsvegas Tattoo Expo is slated to ink up the Rocket City for a second run.

All weekend long from Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, the expo is scheduled to overtake the South Hall of the Von Braun Center (VBC), located at 700 Monroe Street SW in Huntsville.

The event is a fun way to unite artists and ink enthusiasts from all over the country in Huntsville, celebrating a wide range of styles and techniques in an “unforgettable experience,” with seminars, live local music, food & spirits, Casino Knights, circus performers and vendor booths.

Below is the schedule of events:

Friday: 2 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Looking for a new piece? You can find all of the artists who plan to attend here and here. Click the links to their professional pages for consultations and bookings.

Artists will also compete for a series of awards, like testing color skills, technique and creativity. Still, in the spirit of fun, one artist will win the title of “Worst Tattoo.”

Seminars will also feature renowned artists like Tony Johnson, Steve Butcher, Daniel Brevik and Joshua Carlton. Event hosts will feature Bernadette Macias and Mojo Jones.

To learn more about the event or to stay up-to-date on any changes, you can visit the Huntsvegas Tattoo Expo site here.