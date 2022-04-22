FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WHNT) — A popular convenience store chain in the southeastern region of America has donated a whopping $250,000 to Boys & Girls Club chapters throughout Tennessee and Alabama.

As part of its charitable “Giveback Program,” MAPCO says the much-needed donations will help support education, health and advocacy for local youth.

The company selected chapters in Chattanooga, Greater Memphis, Middle Tennessee and North Alabama as this year’s recipients of the funds due to their commitment to helping local young people reach their full potential and become productive, caring and responsible citizens in their communities.

Donations met a wide variety of needs among the chapters, including monetary support, food donations and fuel credits for transportation services the clubs provide.

Each chapter received $62,500 to address a pressing need.

North Alabama, Middle Tennessee and Greater Memphis chapters allocated the money to go towards educational programming, equipment and workforce training.

The Chattanooga chapter allocated their donation to nutrition education and meal programming.

“At MAPCO, we believe our future lies within our youth, so partnering with the local Boys & Girls Club chapters to support our communities’ brightest rising stars was a simple choice,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO.

Eric Higgs, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, said, “Partners like MAPCO allow us to continue the important work of supporting our youth to elevate our communities long-term.”

Click here to support, donate or volunteer at a local Boys & Girls Club chapter.