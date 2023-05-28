NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Memorial Day is a day honoring U.S. military personnel lost during the line of duty, along with a day of somber remembrance its also a day for people to come together with family and their community.

With that duality in mind, events are planned for the day all over the Tennessee Valley both to honor the fallen and to come together as a community.

Here are some local events to be held this Memorial Day:

Madison County

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5162 will host its annual Memorial Day at the Maple Hill Cemetery at 9 a.m. Monday morning. More information on the event can be found here.

The Cotton Row Run will return to Huntsville for its 43rd year. The annual Memorial Day running event will begin on Church Street at 7 a.m. and continue through Downtown Huntsville. The event benefits Gold Star Families, Snowball Express, Gold Star Moms and other community charities. More information on the event can be found at the event’s website.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden will offer free admission on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshall County

The American Legion Post 114, American Legion Auxillary Unit 114 and the city of Guntersville will host a Memorial Day service at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the site of the future Guntersville Veterans Memorial Park at 880 Sunset Drive right next to the Guntersville Farmer’s Market

If you know of any other Memorial Day events feel free to submit them to us at news@whnt.com.