Arab’s 2022 SugarFest is set for September 3, with activities for the kids, live music, food and fireworks!

ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — Sugarfest 2022 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 3 at Arab City Park, with something sweet for every age to enjoy.

From an early start with the Sugar Rush 5k to the crowning of Miss SugarFest, the one-day festival is packed full of events. Visitors can shop at MarketPlace and find all kinds of sweet and savory food to try from the multiple food trucks.

The “Sweetie Pie” children’s area will have several rides, carnival-themed games, a petting zoo and other kid-friendly activities. There will also be a pool and splash pad open all day free of charge to the public.

Later in the afternoon, the SugarFest Cornhole Tournament will begin, featuring both social and professional divisions – with cash prizes on the line.

You can also plan on gushing over some of the classic cars at the Sweet Rides Cruise-In, where food trucks and adult beverages will be available within a confined area. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and tents to enjoy the afternoon.

Rounding out the event, SugarFest “after dark” will keep things jumping with an outdoor concert in the amphitheater, more food trucks and adult beverages (in designated areas, of course).

Local acts will perform on the big stage starting at Noon, with the opening act concert beginning at 5 p.m. The concert headliner will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. and rock the night into a fireworks show (or “Sugar Explosion) at 8:15 p.m., lasting 15 “heart-pounding” minutes, organizers say.

For more information on the sweet event, you can check out the website here.