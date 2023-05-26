HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The longest-running Cigar Box Guitar Festival in the world is returning to Rocket City, and you’re invited!

The 19th annual Cigar Box Guitar Festival’s main event is set for Saturday, June 3, but organizers say the festivities will take place over the course of three days.

The kick-off concert is slated for Friday, June 2, at Salty Nut Brewery. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and anyone who plans to attend is encouraged to bring a chair. A $10 donation is also suggested at the Triple Threat Blues Concert.

On Saturday, June 3, the festival will continue at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. There will be activities for the kids, and again, chairs are encouraged. Parking and admission are free.

The festival will wrap up on Sunday, June 4 with a Jazz Brunch at BeeZr Gastropub. The Cigar Box Serenaders from New Orleans will play from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will also be a fundraiser to support music in schools.

“All of the events for the festival are free,” explained Tara Mello, Cigar Box Guitar co-owner. “We’re of course accepting and encouraging donations, especially on Friday night at [the] Triple Threat Blues Concert.”

Cigar Box Guitar is a business located in Lowe Mill. Mello says she and her husband Jeff Mello will also be fundraising through the sale of merchandise, which includes festival T-shirts. Jeff also built 10 limited-edition cigar box guitars. Number one of the series will be given out for free at the event on Saturday night.

“The other nine we will be selling with all of the proceeds going [to] charity. We’ll have those available at the festival,” Tara said.

All locations have indoor options in the event of inclement weather. To learn more about the festival, go to the Cigar Box Guitar Festival Website.