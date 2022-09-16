It’s finally here! Spooky season means pumpkins, spiders, witches, ghosts, bats, and house-sized skeletons are everywhere. Drinking pumpkin spice lattes, going to orchards, festivals and hayrides are all great fall activities, but real Halloween fans want the scary stuff.

News 19 has compiled a list of 19 haunts that will make you scream in the Tennessee Valley area – as well as a few that you might find worth it to make the longer drive.

Spooky Scares Across the Valley

Killen, Ala.

Located at 4051 US-72, Killen, AL 35645

Tickets start at $25 and package tickets are available

Scares begin September 24 and run on select dates through Halloween

Arx Mortis is one of the largest haunted attractions in North Alabama. Scream your way through multiple scary scenarios including an abandoned asylum with animatronics and the much more intense prison cell block with scare actors. If you have never been, be prepared to be scared.

Get ticket information here:

Photo courtesy of Bedlam

Photo courtesy of Bedlam

Photo courtesy of Bedlam

Photo courtesy of Bedlam



Scottsboro, Ala.

Located at 302 W Willow Street Scottsboro, AL 35768

Tickets start at $20

Scares begin September 16 at 6 p.m.

Waiver required to enter

Organizers say this is an extreme, hands-on haunt. You have to sign a waiver to go through this 42,000-square-foot attraction. While you wait in line, visitors can hang out in the ax throwing room or the movie theater. There is also a sensory-friendly strobe-free haunt date.

(Photo courtesy of Rocket City Rover)

(Photo courtesy of Rocket City Rover)

(Photo courtesy of Rocket City Rover)

Huntsville, Ala.

Located in Downtown Huntsville

Tickets are $40 per person for a 1.5-hour tour

Ages 21 and up.

Alcohol-free, kid-friendly rides are available by request

Have you ever wanted to pedal your way through downtown Huntsville, while listening to scary ghost stories told by expert guides from Huntsville Ghost Walk and drinking the finest spirits from local breweries? We said yes and so should you!! Grab your friends and get ready to pedal party!

Get party trolley booking info:

Athens, Ala.

Located at 24952 US 72 Athens, AL 35613

$25 General Admission

$45 Slash Pass to Cut the line!

$10 Haunted Corn Maze

Open 7 – 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October, Halloween and November 6.

Doomsday is a creepy old town, located deep in the woods. It was federally quarantined after a large nuclear explosion, and whatever that still lives back there has been cut off from the outside world for decades. Are you brave enough to investigate, or will you just end up missing like the rest?

Get ticket info here:

Huntsville, Ala.

Located at 2150 Leeman Ferry Circle Huntsville, AL 35801

Tickets for a group of 4 players are $99.80

No children under the age of 10

Online ticket booking only

Visitors try to escape from the House of Terror using Nerf Rival guns and walkie-talkies. The mission is to find the clues and get out in less than 30 minutes.

Get event details here:

Lester Haunted Hospital

Lester Haunted Hospital

Lester Haunted Hospital

Lester Haunted Hospital

Lester Haunted Hospital

Lester Haunted Hospital

Lester Haunted Hospital

Lester, Ala.

Located at 30338 Lester Rd, Lester, AL 35647

Tickets are $15

Scares start Friday, September 30 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Charity-run event

The Lester Haunted Hospital is a charity-run haunted attraction made up of volunteers from all over North Alabama. The hospital opened as a community clinic in the 1940s, but some of the patients never left when they shut it down. This place is truly haunted if you have the nerve to experience the paranormal activity for yourself. Even the scarers get scared here.

Get ticket info here:

(Photo courtesy of Nyctophobia)

(Photo courtesy of Nyctophobia)

(Photo courtesy of Nyctophobia)

(Photo courtesy of Nyctophobia)

Fort Payne, Ala.

Located at 500 County Road 188 Fort Payne, AL 35967

Tickets are $15

Scares start after 7 p.m. every Saturday starting September 24

You have to sign a waiver as this is a full-contact attraction

Nyctophobia is a fairly new attraction in its second season. You won’t get hurt, but the full-contact haunted house is considered to be “one of the most intense” attractions in our area. The level of physical contact ranges from a brush on the shoulder, to being separated from your group, and possibly even getting pinned to a wall or bed. There are no safe words here. Or refunds if you can’t handle the scares.

Check out their social media for more information:

Decatur, Ala.

Located at 112 Moulton Street E Decatur, AL 35601

Scares start Friday, October 21, from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door

Charity-run with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society

Buildings in Downtown Decatur have a long and haunted history, which is no different of the building now occupied by The Brick. Areas of the building had been sealed off, closed up for decades. One winter, crews broke into a long corridor that could have been used for smuggling during Prohibition. They said the paranormal activity happening in the already haunted building noticeably increased. “It’s almost as if breaking through the wall opened the door of evil and released the spirits.”

Click here for ticket info:

(Photo courtesy of PV Slaughterhouse)

(Photo courtesy of PV Slaughterhouse)

(Photo courtesy of PV Slaughterhouse)

Rainsville, Ala.

Located at 592 Sam Ellis Drive NW, Rainsville, AL, United States, Alabama

Tickets start at $15 at the door

Scares run every Friday and Saturday starting September 30 at 7 p.m.

Family-friendly frights (language-wise)

Dr. Pigman is ready to scare you in an old abandoned slaughterhouse. This haunt is actor-oriented, with no animatronics. If you want an even scarier experience, you can upgrade your ticket with a glow necklace that gives the scarers the power of touch.

Check their social media for updates:

Courtesy of Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms

Courtesy of Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms

Courtesy of Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms

Courtesy of Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms

Courtesy of Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms

Athens, Ala.

22611 Grace Hill Ln, Athens, AL 35614

Each family-friendly ride lasts about 25 minutes

Tickets start at $25, Ride time reservations and ticket bundling are options online

Scares happen every Friday and Saturday, starting September 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Family-friendly

The Zombie Apocalypse has arrived and your help is needed to save Grace Hill Farm! Join the zombie hunt in an interactive thrill ride that takes you deep into zombie-infested woods to test your survival skills.

Get ticket info here:

Attractions Worth the Drive

Leeds, Ala.

Located at 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, AL 35094

Tickets start at $25, VIP tickets are available

Scares start Friday, September 31, at 7:00 p.m. and run on select dates through December.

Kids under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

There are 50,000 square feet of INDOOR scares at this attraction which is considered to be one of the Top 10 Haunted Attractions in the United States and the largest-indoor event in the Southeast.

“You don’t have to run fast, just faster than your friends!” – some creepy guy in this video.

Get ticket info here:

City of Chaos (Photo: Matt Hall)

City of Chaos (Photo: Matt Hall)

City of Chaos (Photo: Matt Hall)



Eastaboga, Ala.

Located at 6755 Curry Station Road, Eastaboga, AL 36260

Tickets start at $15

Scares start September 23

Sensory-friendly haunt on October 6

This attraction is all about kicking some haunted butt with paintballs. You can shoot and walk your way through the haunted City of Chaos and a tunnel full of creepy. Or shoot and ride the Chaos Convoy through a realistic combat patrol experience. You can even shoot and ride a real tank through the apocalypse with your most combat-worthy friends if you have the money to pay for the Cataclysmic Convoy.

Get ticket info here:

Trussville, Ala.

Located at 8433 Gadsden Hwy Trussville, AL 35173

Tickets start at $20, with a RIP line pass for $45

Scares happen every Friday, Saturday and Halloween

Insanitarium is bringing scares to a new location for the 2022 season, with creatures and a walkthrough attraction. Organizers say their haunt is a “unique, terrifying psychological experience.”

Click here for ticket info:

Hellbilly Hollow (Photo: Matt Hall)

Hellbilly Hollow (Photo: Matt Hall)

Hellbilly Hollow (Photo: Matt Hall)

Hellbilly Hollow (Photo: Matt Hall)

Hellbilly Hollow (Photo: Matt Hall)

Hellbilly Hollow (Photo: Matt Hall)

Hellbilly Hollow (Photo: Matt Hall)

Vincent, Ala.

Located at 425 Highway 467 Vincent, AL 35178

Tickets are $20 at the door

Starting September 24 scares run every Friday and Saturday through Halloween

At Hellbilly Hollow, you can take a wagon ride through a haunted swamp, get lost in a creepy corn maze, then scream your way through a haunted house full of scary monsters and ghouls.

They even have extra spooky Hell Night dates for adults over 18 only.

Check here for details:

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

(Photo courtesy of Malice)

Belfast, Tenn.

1777 Nix Rd. Belfast, TN 37019

Tickets start at $20 at the door

Scares begin September 23 and run on select dates through December

At this haunt in the woods, the scares start while you wait in line! Actors blow fire and throw axes for your entertainment. And if you need the scare to turn up, they have a night where they turn out the lights. Just you, a glowstick, and a whole lot of terror.

Check here for ticket info:

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

(Photo courtesy of Nightmare at the Farm)

(Photo courtesy of Nightmare at the Farm)

Fayette, Ala.

Located at Nelson Funeral Home 3659 Highway 171 N, Fayette, AL 35555

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids under 10

Organizers say this is a different kind of haunted attraction. When you first arrive at Nelson’s Funeral Home there will be live music, vendors, and photo opportunities while you wait. A hay ride then takes groups to the haunted farm. After you are dropped off, tour guides walk you through the Nightmare at the Farm where you will witness all your worst fears! The tour guides will also abandon you in a clown maze where you have to find your way out before you get back to the hay ride.

Check their social media for event details:

Photo courtesy of Nightmare 3008

Photo courtesy of Nightmare 3008

Photo courtesy of Nightmare 3008

Photo courtesy of Nightmare 3008

Photo courtesy of Nightmare 3008

Fultondale, Ala.

Located at 1731 Decatur Highway, Fultondale, AL 35068

Tickets start at $25

Scares run from 7 p.m. til midnight on select dates

They call it “a haunt with a heart.” Nightmare 3008 donates a portion of its proceeds to Children’s of Alabama Childhood Cancer Research. This haunted attraction holds community events, including Sensory Awareness Day, Not So Scary Kids Day, and a food drive in November.

Get ticket info here:

Haunted Chicken House (Photo: Matt Hall)

Haunted Chicken House (Photo: Matt Hall)

Haunted Chicken House (Photo: Matt Hall)

Haunted Chicken House (Photo: Matt Hall)

Haunted Chicken House (Photo: Matt Hall)

Haunted Chicken House (Photo: Matt Hall)

Heflin, Ala.

Located at 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, AL 36264

Tickets start at $15 for each attraction, combo tickets are available

Starting September 23 scares run every Friday and Saturday through Halloween

Chicken Dan has been batting mutant roosters at the Haunted Chicken House for years. Their army has yet to destroy them all and the roosters have returned. If you think you have what it takes, Chicken Dan Wants You!

The Haunted Chicken House boasts three different scary attractions at one location. Battle chickens through a full-length haunted house, a haunted hayride, and a ride on the “Crazy Train” bus.

Get ticket info here:

Photo courtesy of Terrortorium

Photo courtesy of Terrortorium

Photo courtesy of Terrortorium

Photo courtesy of Terrortorium

Photo courtesy of Terrortorium

Photo courtesy of Terrortorium

Photo courtesy of Terrortorium

Oxford, Ala.

Located at 25 West Choccolocco St. Oxford, AL 36203

Tickets are priced per attraction and come in combos Cash Only at the door

Scares run every Thursday – Saturday in October and the whole week before Halloween

The Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements is a “carnevil” of Halloween fun and frights. The Midway includes The Terrortorium Haunted House, The Haunted Castle dark ride, a Ferris Wheel, a Bullet ride, the Terror Tour stagecoach ride, and the Spaceball 2000 Gyroscope ride! You can also find concessions, games, and spooky merchandise!!

Get ticket info here: