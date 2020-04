Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ala. - 1818 Farms in Mooresville showed off eight new baby lambs on the farm in an Instagram live Saturday morning!

1818 Farms had fun with a virtual farm tour, mixed with an Easter egg hunt. The kids at home looked for bright, colorful eggs on the Instagram live, and when they found one, their parents wrote them in the comments.

The eggs contained questions about the farm and it was a whole lot of fun for the kids at home.